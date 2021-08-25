MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Indonesia authorized the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"Indonesia has become the 70th country in the world to register the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V was granted an emergency use authorization. Total population of all countries where Sputnik V is approved for use now exceeds 4 billion people, which is more half of the global population," RDIF said in a statement.

"Indonesia is one the most populated nations in Asia and inclusion of Sputnik V in the national vaccine portfolio will provide for using one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world. Sputnik V is based on a proven human adenoviral vectors platform and is successfully used in over 50 countries. Approval in Indonesia is based on the results of a comprehensive assessment of the vaccine and will make an important contribution in country's fight against the pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.