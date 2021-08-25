UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Becomes 70th Country To Approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Indonesia Becomes 70th Country to Approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Indonesia authorized the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"Indonesia has become the 70th country in the world to register the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V was granted an emergency use authorization. Total population of all countries where Sputnik V is approved for use now exceeds 4 billion people, which is more half of the global population," RDIF said in a statement.

"Indonesia is one the most populated nations in Asia and inclusion of Sputnik V in the national vaccine portfolio will provide for using one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world. Sputnik V is based on a proven human adenoviral vectors platform and is successfully used in over 50 countries. Approval in Indonesia is based on the results of a comprehensive assessment of the vaccine and will make an important contribution in country's fight against the pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.

Related Topics

World Russia Indonesia All Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll in almost four months

12 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

11 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.