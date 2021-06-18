UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Carrier Garuda's Shares Halted Over Bond Default

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia carrier Garuda's shares halted over bond default

Indonesia's stock exchange halted trading in flagship carrier Garuda's shares Friday after it missed a key bond payment, fanning fears that the virus-hit airline was headed for bankruptcy

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesia's stock exchange halted trading in flagship carrier Garuda's shares Friday after it missed a key bond payment, fanning fears that the virus-hit airline was headed for bankruptcy.

The Jakarta-based bourse cited Garuda's default on a $500 million Islamic bond, known as sukuk, for suspending share trading "until further notice".

"(The missed payment) indicates that there are problems in the company's business continuity," the Indonesia Stock Exchange said in a statement Friday.

On Thursday, Garuda closed at 222 rupiah (0.01 cents), down by about half since the start of the year.

Garuda chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said late Thursday the missed bond payment was a "difficult and inevitable measure that the corporation must take amid efforts to improve its performance".

The debt-swamped airline had hired an outside financial advisor to get its books in order, he added.

Garuda's chief warned last month that the airline may halve its fleet to survive.

The Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged the global aviation sector, sparking heavy losses, job cuts, bankruptcies and state rescue plans.

State-controlled Garuda has been posting mounting losses as it grounded dozens of its 142 jets due to travel restrictions and slumping demand.

It received a government rescue package last year and has been offering early retirement to its employees as it scrambles to restructure.

The airline posted a loss of more than $1 billion in the nine months to September. It has yet to report its full-year financial results for 2020.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Company Job Indonesia Stock Exchange May September 2020 Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session begins to pres ..

3 minutes ago

11 accused arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

3 minutes ago

'Khuli Kutchery' held at CPO office

3 minutes ago

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

23 minutes ago

Cheques distributed among winners of Punjab Talent ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to strong ties with Niger: FS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.