Indonesia, China Preparing To Remove Trade Barriers - Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Indonesia, China Preparing to Remove Trade Barriers - Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi

Trade barriers between Indonesia and China will be removed as the two countries aim to enhance their cooperation, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Trade barriers between Indonesia and China will be removed as the two countries aim to enhance their cooperation, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday.

Marsudi called on China to remove several trade barriers during the visit of her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the ministry's statement said.

The optimization of trade between Indonesia and China involves the licensing of Chinese exporters in Indonesia and finalizing a new protocol on the export of tropical fruits and Indonesian fish products, Marsudi said.

China is Indonesia's largest trading partner with the bilateral trade volume reaching a new record level of $133,6 billion Dollars in 2022, the statement added.

The foreign ministers of Indonesia and China took part in the fourth session of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation on Wednesday. The parties discussed multiple issues of mutual interest, including trade, investment, health, and people-to-people contacts. The previous session of the commission was held in 2018 in Beijing.

