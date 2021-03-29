UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Church Blast Carried Out By Married Couple - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Indonesia Church Blast Carried Out by Married Couple - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Suicide bombers responsible for the Sunday attack on the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, have been identified as a married couple, Indonesian news agency Antara reported on Monday, citing police.

"This is true, the attackers were a married couple, they got married six months prior," Indonesian national police spokesman Argo Yuwono said, as quoted in the report.

According to Yuwono, the husband and wife, whose full Names were not disclosed, were linked to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The group previously claimed the responsibility for the 2018 bombings of three Catholic churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, killing 15 people and 13 suicide attackers, and the 2019 Jolo cathedral bombings in the Philippines, killing 20 people and injuring 102 others.

No terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the Makassar attack yet.

The Sunday bombing has reportedly injured more than 20 people, while both attackers died.

"Four of the hospitalized people were discharged, 15 are still receiving treatment in hospitals," police spokesman was cited as saying by the news agency.

On Sunday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo firmly condemned the suicide attack on the church as an act of terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Police Russia Married Died Suicide Wife Surabaya Indonesia Philippines Joko Widodo Sunday 2018 2019 Church

Recent Stories

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

22 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

25 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

33 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

37 minutes ago

52,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.