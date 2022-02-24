UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Concerned About Situation In Ukraine, But Rules Out Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Indonesia Concerned About Situation in Ukraine, But Rules Out Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Indonesia is deeply concerned regarding the recent developments in the Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions against Russia, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said on Thursday.

"Indonesia is very concerned about the escalation of armed conflicts in Ukraine which poses great threats to the safety of the people and the stability in the region," Faizasyah said at a press conference, as quoted by the Channel news Asia broadcaster.

According to the official, Indonesia condemns violations of territorial integrity and calls on all sides to concentrate on diplomacy to end the conflict. At the same time, Jakarta will not impose sanctions on Moscow.

"We will not blindly follow the steps taken by another country. We will make a decision based on our domestic interests and (the consideration) of whether sanctions would solve anything.

We see time and time again that sanctions do not mean the resolution of a particular issue," Faizasyah stated.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering of the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has already promised that the European Union will adopt "the harshest package of sanctions" against Russia in response to the current situation.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Jakarta Same Luhansk Donetsk Indonesia All Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

11 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

27 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>