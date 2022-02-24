Indonesia Concerned About Situation in Ukraine, But Rules Out Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Indonesia is deeply concerned regarding the recent developments in the Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions against Russia, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said on Thursday.

"Indonesia is very concerned about the escalation of armed conflicts in Ukraine which poses great threats to the safety of the people and the stability in the region," Faizasyah said at a press conference, as quoted by the Channel news Asia broadcaster.

According to the official, Indonesia condemns violations of territorial integrity and calls on all sides to concentrate on diplomacy to end the conflict. At the same time, Jakarta will not impose sanctions on Moscow.

"We will not blindly follow the steps taken by another country. We will make a decision based on our domestic interests and (the consideration) of whether sanctions would solve anything.

We see time and time again that sanctions do not mean the resolution of a particular issue," Faizasyah stated.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering of the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has already promised that the European Union will adopt "the harshest package of sanctions" against Russia in response to the current situation.