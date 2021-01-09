Indonesia Confirms Loss of Communication With Sriwijaya Passenger Aircraft - Xinhua

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yusuf Latief, a spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue office, on Saturday confirmed the loss of communication with a plane of the country's Sriwijaya Air after it had taken off from Jakarta with over 50 passengers on board, China's Xinhua news agency reported

Earlier in the day, the Flightradar24 air service said that the plane � Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 � lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than 60 seconds and four minutes after the departure from Jakarta.

"ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia," the service wrote on Twitter.

According to the service, the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500.