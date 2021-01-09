Indonesia Confirms Loss of Communication With Sriwijaya Passenger Aircraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Yusuf Latief, a spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue office, on Saturday confirmed the loss of communication with a plane of the country's Sriwijaya Air after it had taken off from Jakarta with over 50 passengers on board, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation also confirmed that the Jakarta airport controllers had lost contact with the Sriwijaya Air aircraft, the ministry's director general of air transportation, Novie Riyanto, told the country's state-run Antara news agency.

"The last communication was at 2:40 p.m. local time [07:40 GMT]," Riyanto said.

Earlier in the day, the Flightradar24 air service said that the plane ” Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 ” lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than 60 seconds and four minutes after the departure from Jakarta.

"ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia," the service wrote on Twitter.

According to the service, the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500.

Following the incident, the Russian embassy in Indonesia said that there were no Russian citizens on board of the Sriwijaya Air plane, according to preliminary information.

According to aviation monitor Airlive, 62 people were on board, including 46 adults, seven children and three infants, as well as two pilots and four flight attendants.