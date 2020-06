Indonesia Confirms Record COVID-19 Daily Increase of 993 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Indonesia has confirmed 993 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the outbreak, amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures across the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

According to the ministry, the update brings the country's toll of COVID-19 cases to 30,514.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,801 and the number of recoveries has increased to 9,907, the ministry added.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29. The Indonesian authorities have recently begun gradually relaxing the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased some domestic travel restrictions in early May and announced plans to slowly lift other social restrictions in June.