Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday it was in talks with French aviation company Safran on the possibility of acquiring Armement AirSol Modulaire (AASM) Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (Hammer) with "smart" guided bombs.

"In connection with the programme to procure six Rafale fighters for Indonesia, the French Safran Group sees the potential use of Hammer as one of the weapons options that Rafale can carry," the defense ministry's Directorate General of Defense Potential said in a report posted on the Janes military news website.

The AASM-Hammer is a modular air-to-ground precision weapon suite developed by Safran. AASM modules can be equipped with various guidance systems such as laser, infrared, inertial or satellite.

In 2022, Indonesia signed agreement with France to purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets, becoming the second regional purchaser of this aircraft after India.

