Indonesia Considering Creating OPEC-Like Cartel For Nickel, Cobalt, Manganese - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia Considering Creating OPEC-Like Cartel for Nickel, Cobalt, Manganese - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Indonesia is looking into the possibility of establishing a cartel, similar to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), for nickel and other key battery metals, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday.

"I do see the merit of creating Opec to manage the governance of oil trade to ensure predictability for potential investors and consumers," Lahadalia told the Financial Times newspaper.

The minister added that "Indonesia is studying the possibility to form a similar governance structure with regard to the minerals we have, including nickel, cobalt and manganese."

When asked whether Indonesia had contacted other large nickel manufacturers about the initiative, Lahadalia said that the country is still in the process of developing a structure that it could propose.

