Indonesia Cuts Internet Access in Eastern Provinces Amid Violent Protests - Reports

The Indonesian government cut online access to the provinces of Papua and West Papua after days of large protests across multiple cities in the region, media reported on Thursday, citing the Communication and Informatics Ministry

Ministry spokesman Ferdinandus Setu told the Tempo media outlet that the government set two conditions for revoking the internet ban, namely the protests must end and the spread of what he described as hoax information online must be stopped.�

The protests were sparked by alleged abuse and violence against Papuan students in several Java cities during the celebration of Indonesia's Independence Day on August 17.

On Monday, protesters in the West Papuan provincial capital of Manokwari torched the building of local parliament. On Wednesday, violent unrest reportedly erupted in the town of Fakfak, where a market was set on fire and clashes broke out between police and protesters.