Indonesia Death Toll At 102, Cases Reach 1,155

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:28 PM

Indonesia death toll at 102, cases reach 1,155

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Indonesia rose to 102 on Saturday as authorities confirmed 15 more fatalities across the country

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll from the new coronavirus in Indonesia rose to 102 on Saturday as authorities confirmed 15 more fatalities across the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,155, with 109 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Government spokesman Achmad Yurianto said 13 more patients have recovered, bringing total number to 59.

The spokesman said the number of infections were rising due to failure to take precautionary measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 and pursue "a healthy life style".

"A healthy lifestyle is the foundation.

The most important thing is washing your hands with soap before doing many things, such as eating or touching your face," he said.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 607,900 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 28,100 and over 132,600 recoveries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected with the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.

