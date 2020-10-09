UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Defence Minister Invited To US After Ban Lifted

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:11 PM

Indonesia defence minister invited to US after ban lifted

The United States has lifted a long-time ban on Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto over alleged human rights violations and invited him to Washington next week, his aides said Frida

Jakarta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The United States has lifted a long-time ban on Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto over alleged human rights violations and invited him to Washington next week, his aides said Friday.

A former son-in-law of Indonesia's long-time dictator Suharto, Subianto was denied a US visa in 2000, reportedly because of his rights record.

Subianto, a former commander of the notorious Kopassus special forces, allegedly ordered the abduction of democracy activists in the final days of Suharto's rule in 1998 and has been accused of committing atrocities in East Timor during its brutal 24-year Indonesian occupation.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper made the invitation and the trip would take place October 15-19, the defence minister's spokesman Dahnil Anzar said.

Another aide Irawan Ronodipuro said the former general had been taken off the US blacklist, but did not provide any details.

"The ban has been lifted and he will visit the US to discuss military relations and cooperation between the two countries," he said.

The US embassy in Jakarta refused to comment, citing confidentiality over visa rules.

Amnesty International described the US decision to lift the ban on Subianto as "catastrophic for Indonesia's human rights".

"His status as defence Minister should not be a waiver for him to get a visa," Amnesty International Indonesia's executive director Usman Hamid said.

"If the visa is granted without concrete and meaningful preconditions, it would be a disaster for Indonesian human rights, a catastrophic decision," he said.

Since he became defence minister last year, after several runs for president, Subianto has travelled the world intensively to negotiate arms procurements deals in a bid to strengthen the country's defence.

Washington has been pushing Southeast Asian countries to counter China's influence in the region, but Indonesia has been very careful not to get entangled in the power struggle.

Related Topics

Defence Minister World China Washington Democracy Amnesty International Visit Jakarta Indonesia United States East Timor October Visa Dictator Asia

Recent Stories

NAB recommends Interior Ministry to cancel travel ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 reco ..

28 minutes ago

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

42 minutes ago

DC to start one window operation for disables in k ..

2 minutes ago

Paintings exhibition by young artists

2 minutes ago

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Prioritizes Future o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.