Indonesia Deforestation Rises For Third Year Running: NGO
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deforestation in Indonesia rose in 2024 for a third year running, a local environmental NGO said Friday, based on satellite image analysis and fieldwork.
A government official disputed the figures, saying they mischaracterised deforestation in the country.
Indonesia has one of the world's highest rates of deforestation, with key drivers including timber plantations, palm oil cultivation and, increasingly, the mining of critical minerals.
Its rainforests are some of the world's most biodiverse, providing crucial habitats for threatened and endangered species, and are key carbon sinks.
The report by NGO Auriga Nusantara said 261,575 hectares (646,366 acres) of Primary and secondary forests across Indonesia were lost in 2024, over 4,000 more than the previous year.
The vast majority of the losses took place in areas opened for development by the government, the group added.
"It is worrying, as it shows the increase of legal deforestation," said Auriga Nusantara's chair Timer Manurung.
He called for "urgent" protection of forest in Kalimantan, where the highest losses were recorded as the country's new capital is built, and in Sulawesi.
Ade Tri Ajikusumah, a senior official at Indonesia's environment and forestry ministry, said the deforestation figure failed to account for replanting.
He acknowledged that government figures for "gross" deforestation in 2024 are "not significantly different" from Auriga Nusantara's, but that the NGO did not account for reforestation of over 40,000 hectares.
"We are now working to maximise land use," he said, adding that development around Indonesia's new capital involves "land that has already been released from forest status".
"These areas were previously managed by companies under existing permits. So it's not deforestation -- it was already designated for development."
The report comes as Indonesian environmentalists raise alarm over government plans to convert millions of hectares of forests for food and energy use.
President Prabowo Subianto, who assumed office in October, has pledged to boost food and energy self-sufficiency, including by expanding bio-based fuels to lower fuel imports.
Environmental groups warn the plans would spell disaster for the country's forests.
"We ask President Prabowo to issue a presidential regulation to protect all remaining natural forest," Timer told AFP.
The report is based on satellite imagery, which was analysed to confirm deforestation, and followed up with field visits to areas representing tens of thousands of hectares of forest loss, Auriga Nusantara said.
Recent Stories
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Champions League play-off round draw2 minutes ago
-
Man City face Real Madrid in pick of Champions League play-off ties2 minutes ago
-
Norway seizes Russian-crewed ship over suspected cable damage2 minutes ago
-
Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO2 minutes ago
-
Two killed by plane crash in Kenya2 minutes ago
-
Man City face Real Madrid in pick of Champions League play-off ties12 minutes ago
-
'Brutal' Trump example fascinates EU migration hawks42 minutes ago
-
Critics say image concerns behind Indian stampede information blackout42 minutes ago
-
South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data42 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen taking confidence from Champions League into Bundesliga title race1 hour ago
-
Norway seizes Russian-crewed ship over suspected cable damage2 hours ago
-
Downpour halts Sri Lanka Test as Australia tighten grip2 hours ago