Indonesia Deforestation Rose Again In 2024: NGO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deforestation in Indonesia rose again last year, a local environmental NGO said Friday based on satellite image analysis and fieldwork.
Indonesia has one of the world's highest rates of deforestation, with key drivers including timber plantations, palm oil cultivation, and, increasingly, the mining of critical minerals.
The country's remaining tracts of forest are some of the world's most biodiverse and critical habitats for threatened and endangered species, as well as key carbon sinks.
The report from NGO Auriga Nusantara says 261,575 hectares of Primary and secondary forests were lost across Indonesia in 2024, over four thousand more than the previous year.
It is the third year running that deforestation has increased, the group said, with the vast majority of losses taking place in areas opened for development by the government.
"It is worrying, as it shows the increase of legal deforestation," said Auriga Nusantara's chair Timer Manurung.
He said there was a need for "urgent" protection of forest in Kalimantan, where the highest losses were recorded as the country's new capital is built, and Sulawesi.
The report comes as Indonesian environmentalists raise the alarm on government plans to convert millions of hectares of forests for food and energy use.
President Prabowo Subianto, who assumed office in October, has pledged to boost food and energy self-sufficiency in the country, including by expanding bio-based fuels to lower fuel imports.
Environmental groups warn the plans would spell disaster for the country's forests, many of which are home to threatened or endangered species like orangutans.
"We ask President Prabowo to issue a presidential regulation to protect all remaining natural forest," Timer told AFP.
