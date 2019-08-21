UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Deploys More Troops As Papua Hit By Fresh Unrest

Wed 21st August 2019

Indonesia's Papua was hit by fresh unrest Wednesday as more than 1,000 security personnel were sent to the restive region after violent protests that saw buildings torched and street battles between police and demonstrators

Manokwari, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Indonesia's Papua was hit by fresh unrest Wednesday as more than 1,000 security personnel were sent to the restive region after violent protests that saw buildings torched and street battles between police and demonstrators.

Jakarta has called for calm in its easternmost territory following riots triggered by the detention of dozens of Papuan students in Java at the weekend.

On Wednesday, about 1,000 people protested in the streets of Timika city, where an AFP reporter saw demonstrators throw rocks at the windows of a local parliament building as they tried to tear down its fence.

The crowd began to disperse as riot police fired warning shots.

Hundreds also marched through the streets of Sorong city, and in the town of Fakfak on the western edge of the island, which is divided between Indonesia and the independent nation of Papua New Guinea.

Several cities in resource-rich Papua were brought to a standstill this week, including Manokwari where businesses and the local parliament buildingwere set ablaze by angry demonstrators.

