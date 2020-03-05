UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Detains 'illegal' Vietnamese Fishing Boats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:09 PM

Indonesia detains 'illegal' Vietnamese fishing boats

Indonesia says it has detained dozens of crew from Vietnamese boats fishing illegally in waters that were the scene of a diplomatic spat with China earlier this year

Jakarta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Indonesia says it has detained dozens of crew from Vietnamese boats fishing illegally in waters that were the scene of a diplomatic spat with China earlier this year.

The maritime ministry said five fishing boats and some 68 crew members were seized after being intercepted on Sunday near Indonesia's Natuna islands, which border the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by Beijing.

Last year Indonesia accused the Vietnamese coastguard of ramming one of its vessels to stop the interception of a boat fishing illegally.

Indonesia, the world's biggest archipelago nation, has been trying to stop foreign vessels fishing in its territory, saying it costs Southeast Asia's economy billions of Dollars annually.

