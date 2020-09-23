UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Developing Food-bank Estates '10 Times Size Of Singapore'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Indonesia developing food-bank estates '10 times size of Singapore'

Indonesia is developing vast farm estates across the archipelago -- an area 10 times the size of neighbouring Singapore -- to counter the nation's reliance on imported food, President Joko Widodo said Wednesday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Indonesia is developing vast farm estates across the archipelago -- an area 10 times the size of neighbouring Singapore -- to counter the nation's reliance on imported food, President Joko Widodo said Wednesday.

The project, which eventually will span nearly 800,000 hectares (two million acres), is preparing land to grow rice, cassava and corn for the world's fourth-most populous country, Widodo told a televised cabinet meeting.

The announcement will anger environmental groups, who have warned such projects mostly exploit peatland areas and encourage forest fires blamed for the seasonal haze that has choked much of the region for the past two decades.

Widodo said the project would "anticipate the world's food crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic ... also to anticipate climate change as well as to curb our reliance to imported food".

The early phase has already started in North Sumatra, as well as central Kalimantan, on the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo.

Eventually it may be extended to three more regions on the world's biggest archipelago -- South Sumatra, Papua and East Nusa Tenggara.

The project has its critics, however.

Related Topics

World Singapore Indonesia Joko Widodo May Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

28 minutes ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

33 minutes ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

57 minutes ago

LCCI signs agreement with National Highways and Mo ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister directs action plan for agri sector ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.