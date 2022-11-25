UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 310 - Disaster Management Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 310 - Disaster Management Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The number of people killed by the recent earthquake in the Indonesian province of West Java has grown to 310, head of the National Disaster Management Agency Suharyanto said on Friday.

"According to the latest data, 310 people were killed, 24 people are missing," Suharyanto told a press conference, as quoted by the Indonesian Detik news outlet.

On Monday, a massive 5.

6 magnitude earthquake hit the Cianjur Regency of West Java. On Thursday, media reported that the disaster claimed the lives of 271 people. This number is growing as rescuers find the bodies of those missing. Over 2,300 houses were completely destroyed or heavily damaged.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Every year, seismologists register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0.

Related Topics

Earthquake Media From

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

5 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.