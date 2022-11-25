Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 310 - Disaster Management Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The number of people killed by the recent earthquake in the Indonesian province of West Java has grown to 310, head of the National Disaster Management Agency Suharyanto said on Friday.

"According to the latest data, 310 people were killed, 24 people are missing," Suharyanto told a press conference, as quoted by the Indonesian Detik news outlet.

On Monday, a massive 5.

6 magnitude earthquake hit the Cianjur Regency of West Java. On Thursday, media reported that the disaster claimed the lives of 271 people. This number is growing as rescuers find the bodies of those missing. Over 2,300 houses were completely destroyed or heavily damaged.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Every year, seismologists register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0.