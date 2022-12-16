UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 602 - Local Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 602 - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The number of people killed by last month's earthquake in the Indonesian province of West Java has been confirmed at 602 after final tabulation, the Cianjur county government said on Friday.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit West Java's Cianjur on November 21. The preliminary death toll was estimated at 334 in late November.

"I have received complete data on casualties from 13 sub-districts. The death toll from the recent quake, based on Names and addresses, has reached 602," Cianjur District Head Herman Suherman was quoted as saying by Indonesian news agency Antara.

The official added that 397 of the 602 dead were found in the Cugenang sub-district, some of them killed by debris of over 40,000 buildings damaged as a result of the earthquake.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Every year, seismologists register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake November From Government

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

3 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.