Indonesia economy slows as commodity price slump bites

Indonesia posted another quarter of slowing growth Tuesday, its weakest pace in two years, as Southeast Asia's biggest economy feels the sting of slumping commodity prices

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Indonesia posted another quarter of slowing growth Tuesday, its weakest pace in two years, as Southeast Asia's biggest economy feels the sting of slumping commodity prices.

The economy expanded 5.02 percent in the July-September period, slipping from 5.

17 percent in the same period last year, and the weakest since 2017.

Indonesia is grappling with slumping prices for key commodities such as coal and palm oil, as the global economy falters on the back of an intensifying US-China trade war.

"The global economy is shadowed by uncertainty," said statistics agency head Suhariyanto, who goes by one name.