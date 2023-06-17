ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Indonesia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expects Russia to take part in the summit in Jakarta this fall, chairman of the Russia-ASEAN business Council Ivan Polyakov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Indonesia "beyond any doubt" expects Russia at the ASEAN forum, the official said, adding that Jakarta has always stressed that its stance on political issues is "balanced."

"Indonesia also shows great interest in developing economic ties with Russia. Just recently, a large Indonesian delegation arrived in Russia for the Eurasian Economic Forum, which shows Indonesia's openness to dialogue with Russia. In practice, we at the Russia-ASEAN Business Council do not see the slightest change in the attitude of Indonesian ” and in general ASEAN ” friends and partners towards our country, which would be worrying," Polyakov said.

He also recalled that Indonesia hosted the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali in November 2022, which was also attended by a high-level delegation from Russia.

"I would like to say that the Indonesian government prepared very carefully for this important event. I have no doubt that this year's ASEAN summit in Jakarta will also be thoroughly prepared and will be held at the highest level," Polyakov concluded.

