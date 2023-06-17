UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Expects Russia's Participation In ASEAN Summit In Fall - Business Council Head

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Indonesia Expects Russia's Participation in ASEAN Summit in Fall - Business Council Head

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Indonesia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expects Russia to take part in the summit in Jakarta this fall, chairman of the Russia-ASEAN business Council Ivan Polyakov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Indonesia "beyond any doubt" expects Russia at the ASEAN forum, the official said, adding that Jakarta has always stressed that its stance on political issues is "balanced."

"Indonesia also shows great interest in developing economic ties with Russia. Just recently, a large Indonesian delegation arrived in Russia for the Eurasian Economic Forum, which shows Indonesia's openness to dialogue with Russia. In practice, we at the Russia-ASEAN Business Council do not see the slightest change in the attitude of Indonesian ” and in general ASEAN ” friends and partners towards our country, which would be worrying," Polyakov said.

He also recalled that Indonesia hosted the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali in November 2022, which was also attended by a high-level delegation from Russia.

"I would like to say that the Indonesian government prepared very carefully for this important event. I have no doubt that this year's ASEAN summit in Jakarta will also be thoroughly prepared and will be held at the highest level," Polyakov concluded.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Business Russia Jakarta Indonesia June November Media Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Morocco, Israel sign MoU to enhance health coopera ..

Morocco, Israel sign MoU to enhance health cooperation

43 seconds ago
 Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Rain plays spoilsport in match between Pak-A and I ..

Rain plays spoilsport in match between Pak-A and India-A

44 seconds ago
 Shaheen Afridi returns to Test side for Sri Lanka

Shaheen Afridi returns to Test side for Sri Lanka

46 seconds ago
 Pakpattan police arrest 202 peddlers, recover 187- ..

Pakpattan police arrest 202 peddlers, recover 187-kg drugs

47 seconds ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.