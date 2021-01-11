Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for 14 days amid COVID-19 concerns

The Indonesian government on Monday decided to extend its travel restrictions for foreign nationals for another two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns, a senior minister said

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Indonesian government on Monday decided to extend its travel restrictions for foreign nationals for another two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns, a senior minister said.

At a press conference here, the country's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said that the government on Monday started implementing stricter restrictions on community activities for two weeks.

President Joko Widodo has also agreed to extend the prohibition of foreigners from entering the country for another two weeks until Jan.

28, said the minister who is also chairman of the National COVID-19 Mitigation and Economic Recovery Committee.

The government had earlier banned international visitors from entering Indonesia from Jan. 1 to 14. The closure exempts foreign state officials at some levels and who are required to apply tight health protocols.

The closure for foreigners was made due to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant.