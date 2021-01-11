UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Extends Entry Ban For Foreigners For 14 Days Amid COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Indonesian government decided to extend its travel restrictions for foreign visitors for another two weeks until January 28 in order to control the spread of a new type of coronavirus, the CNA agency reported on Monday.

Indonesia had earlier banned international visitors from entering the country from January 1-14 to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

A new mutation of COVID-19 was found in the UK in mid-December, 2020. The UK authorities have confirmed that this variant of the coronavirus is spreading at a faster rate and requires more caution from the population. According to preliminary estimates, it can be 70 percent more contagious than the usual one, although nothing suggests that it is more dangerous in terms of mortality or hospitalization.

