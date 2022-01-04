UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Extends Mobility Restrictions Outside Java, Bali Till Jan. 17

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 05:03 PM

The Indonesian government has decided to extend the policy on public mobility restrictions, locally known as PPKM, outside the islands of Java and Bali from Jan. 4 to 17, 2022 although COVID-19 cases continue to decline, a senior minister said on Monday

JAKARTA, Jan. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:The Indonesian government has decided to extend the policy on public mobility restrictions, locally known as PPKM, outside the islands of Java and Bali from Jan. 4 to 17, 2022 although COVID-19 cases continue to decline, a senior minister said on Monday.

The number of districts/cities with PPKM level 1 has currently increased from 191 to 227, those with level 2 dropped from 169 to 148, and those with level 3 decreased from 26 to 11, and no districts/cities were on status 4, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a virtual press conference on Monday.

PPKM level 1 means the vaccination of the first dose reaches at least 70 percent and that for the elderly aged over 60 years is at least 60 percent,

