Indonesia extends public mobility restrictions outside Java, Bali

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesia has extended public mobility restrictions outside Java and Bali from Tuesday to April 11 based on current COVID-19 situation, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, worship activities such as optional evening taraweeh prayers in mosques are allowed to be carried out during the Ramadan fasting month, said the minister, who is also the coordinator for the implementation of public mobility restrictions.

In his statement, the minister noted that 45 percent of the targeted population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 60 percent have received their first dose.

Hartarto called on the heads of regional administrations in Indonesia to anticipate the potential for further spread of COVID-19 and increase the coverage of two doses of vaccination plus a booster, especially for the elderly.

He also asked for the enforcement of the mandatory provisions for booster and antigen tests for people going home to their villages for Eid Al-Fitr, while calling for preparation for health facilities to anticipate the potential increase in positive COVID19 cases after the fasting month and Muslim post-fasting festivities.