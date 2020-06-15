Indonesia finds more than 100,000 hoaxes on COVID-19

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's National COVID-19 Task Force has found more than one hundred thousand fake news related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) circulating in the public across the archipelagic nation, an official of the task force said on Monday.

The number of fake news having been found was 137,829, according to Darmawan Sutawijaya, a police officer currently serving as the task force's law enforcement and security officer.

LOS ANGELES -- The Torrance Police Department has been looking for a 56-year old California resident called Lena Hernandez after her multiple anti-Asian hate speeches and actions.

Hernandez was caught on camera spewing anti-Asian hate speech at a young Filipino woman called Sherry Berry on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced in a report on Monday that economists and analysts polled in the survey of professional forecasters expect Singapore's 2020 economic growth to come in at -5.

8 percent.

This is the second time for the respondents to downgrade the whole-year forecast within this year. In the survey report that the MAS released in March, they revised downward Singapore's estimated GDP growth for 2020 from 1.5 percent to 0.6 percent.

WELLINGTON -- The number of people crossing New Zealand's border in April 2020 fell to levels last seen in the late 1960s, the country's statistic department Stats NZ said on Monday.

There were a combined 38,200 arrivals and departures in April 2020, compared with nearly 1.2 million in April 2019, Stats NZ said.

BEIJING -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, further expanded in May as factory activities continued to pick up pace amid COVID-19 control, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The value-added industrial output went up 4.4 percent year on year in May, extending the rebound and up 0.5 percentage points from April, NBS data showed.