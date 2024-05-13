Indonesia Flood Death Toll Rises To 43 With 15 Missing
Tanah Datar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The death toll from flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 43 with 15 more missing, officials said Monday.
Hours of heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanos into two districts on Sumatra island Saturday evening, while flooding inundated roads, and homes.
"The death toll from cold lava flow flooding in West Sumatra province reached 43 people," spokesman of the national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Monday.
Rescuers were still searching for 15 missing people in two districts -- Agam and Tanah Datar -- that were the worst hit by the floods and home to hundreds of thousands of people.
Residents said they heard rocks thundering down roads outside their homes when the heavy rains struck.
"My house was vibrating," said Budi Rahmat, a 44-year-old farmer in Agam.
"The only thing I could think about was that I had to save my wife and kids."
Abdul Malik, head of the local search and rescue agency in provincial capital Padang, also said the number of people killed had risen to 43 in a separate statement.
West Sumatra's disaster mitigation agency had earlier put the death toll at 41.
