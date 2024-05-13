Open Menu

Indonesia Flood Death Toll Rises To 43 With 15 Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Indonesia flood death toll rises to 43 with 15 missing

Tanah Datar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The death toll from flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 43 with 15 more missing, officials said Monday.

Hours of heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanos into two districts on Sumatra island Saturday evening, while flooding inundated roads, and homes.

"The death toll from cold lava flow flooding in West Sumatra province reached 43 people," spokesman of the national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Monday.

Rescuers were still searching for 15 missing people in two districts -- Agam and Tanah Datar -- that were the worst hit by the floods and home to hundreds of thousands of people.

Residents said they heard rocks thundering down roads outside their homes when the heavy rains struck.

"My house was vibrating," said Budi Rahmat, a 44-year-old farmer in Agam.

"The only thing I could think about was that I had to save my wife and kids."

Abdul Malik, head of the local search and rescue agency in provincial capital Padang, also said the number of people killed had risen to 43 in a separate statement.

West Sumatra's disaster mitigation agency had earlier put the death toll at 41.

Related Topics

Wife Padang Indonesia From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

43 minutes ago
 PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

3 hours ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

6 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 day ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World