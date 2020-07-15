UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Floods Death Toll Rises To 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:55 PM

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21

The death toll from floods on Indonesia's Sulawesi island has risen to at least 21, authorities said Wednesday as residents tried to salvage a few belongings from their inundated homes

Makasar, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The death toll from floods on Indonesia's Sulawesi island has risen to at least 21, authorities said Wednesday as residents tried to salvage a few belongings from their inundated homes.

The flash floods in North Luwu regency left hundreds of houses buried in mud after three rivers burst their banks due to torrential rains which started on Monday.

Nearly 1,600 people were taking refuge in temporary shelters, the Search and Rescue Agency said Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 21 with the discovery of six more bodies including a child but authorities said it was not clear how many people were still missing.

Dozens thought to have been swept away had been located but at least two remained unaccounted for.

"The number of missing people might increase as many villages haven't reported exact data of their missing residents," said the agency's chief in South Sulawesi, Muhammad Rizal.

Putri Nirmala Pakaya, whose three-year-old daughter was missing, pleaded with officials to help find her child who was swept out of her father's arms by the floods.

"We were sleeping when the floods suddenly hit our house hard three times.

The third time, our house collapsed," she told AFP on Wednesday.

Putri, her husband, and her five-month-old son survived although she suffered a fractured leg.

Hundreds of houses as well as government offices and public facilities were engulfed mud from the floods.

Villagers searched through their homes for pots and pans and other belongings to take to the temporary shelters.

Adi Maulana, a geologist at Hasanuddin University, said North Luwu district was a flood-prone area since the 1800s.

"The North Luwu regency is indeed prone to floods because the distance between the plains and mountains is very close. So, if the upstream area is not well-conserved, flooding will certainly come every rainy season," said Adi, who is also the head of the university's disaster study centre.

Earlier this year, record rains triggered flooding and landslides that killed nearly 70 people in and around Indonesia's capital Jakarta, which is on neighbouring Java island.

The Southeast Asian archipelago is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia From Government Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.