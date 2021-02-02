MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday delivered another 10 million doses of raw vaccine material to Indonesia, media reported, citing an Indonesian official.

According to Xinhua news agency, earlier in the day, the aircraft with the material landed at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia's city of Tangerang.

In December, Indonesia received 3 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, and in January ” 15 million doses of raw vaccine material.

Indonesia's Bio Farma has started to distribute the vaccine across the country.

The news outlet said, citing Bio Farma corporate secretary Bambang Heriyanto, that the first batch of vaccine raw materials is still being processed into the ready-to-use vaccines, which are scheduled to be ready on February 11. The second batch of raw materials is expected to be processed by March 20.

According to the latest data, Indonesia has confirmed 1,089,308 cases of COVID-19 and over 30,000 fatalities.