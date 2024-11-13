Open Menu

Indonesia Go Dutch In Pursuit Of World Cup Dreams

Published November 13, 2024

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An Indonesian team under Dutch colonial rule sailed to France for the 1938 World Cup -- they lost their only game 6-0 and the country has not played at the tournament since.

More than 80 years on, football-mad Indonesia is dreaming of a return, with a large contingent of Netherlands-born players spearheading the charge.

Indonesia are in the decisive third round of Asian qualifying as they attempt to reach the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Recent squads have included as many as 10 Dutch-born players after football officials intensely recruited from the Indonesian diaspora in its former colonial ruler.

"We have our choice to look for quality players," said Football Association of Indonesia committee member Arya Sinulingga.

