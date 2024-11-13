Indonesia Go Dutch In Pursuit Of World Cup Dreams
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An Indonesian team under Dutch colonial rule sailed to France for the 1938 World Cup -- they lost their only game 6-0 and the country has not played at the tournament since.
More than 80 years on, football-mad Indonesia is dreaming of a return, with a large contingent of Netherlands-born players spearheading the charge.
Indonesia are in the decisive third round of Asian qualifying as they attempt to reach the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Recent squads have included as many as 10 Dutch-born players after football officials intensely recruited from the Indonesian diaspora in its former colonial ruler.
"We have our choice to look for quality players," said Football Association of Indonesia committee member Arya Sinulingga.
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source2 minutes ago
-
China announces tax policies to boost property market: state media12 minutes ago
-
Argentina team to play Ireland in one-off rugby Test22 minutes ago
-
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration22 minutes ago
-
At COP29, Pakistan calls for grant-based climate finance; fulfillment of earlier pledges42 minutes ago
-
Airlines ground Bali flights after volcano erupts52 minutes ago
-
Evacuations and call for aid as Typhoon Usagi approaches Philippines1 hour ago
-
Indonesians drill for disaster before tsunami anniversary1 hour ago
-
Somaliland votes amid Horn of Africa tensions1 hour ago
-
Musk rails against judges in Italy migrant row1 hour ago
-
Triumphant Trump returns to White House to meet Biden1 hour ago
-
Russia launched combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv: authorities2 hours ago