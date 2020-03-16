Indonesia Has Not Officially Refused to Buy Russian Su-35 Fighters - Shugaev

Russia has not received an official refusal to purchase Su-35 fighter jets from Indonesia, Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said

The Bloomberg news agency's earlier reported, citing sources, that Trump administration had forced Indonesia to abandon the deal.

The amount of the contract concluded in 2018 is more than a billion Dollars, providing for the supply of 11 aircraft.

"There is no official refusal, no one sent us any papers in this regard and did not verbally informed us, so I think this is poorly verified information. We hope that this contract will be implemented, especially since Indonesia is interested in acquiring this aircraft," Shugaev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television aired on Monday.