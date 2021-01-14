Indonesia Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismologists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Indonesia's Sulawesi island registered a magnitude 5.7 earthquake on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
The earthquake hit the island at 06:35 GMT. According to the EMSC, the epicenter was located at a depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), 35 kilometers south-east of the city of Mamuju.
No damage and injuries have been reported so far.