Indonesia Hit by 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Indonesia's Sulawesi island registered a magnitude 5.7 earthquake on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The earthquake hit the island at 06:35 GMT. According to the EMSC, the epicenter was located at a depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), 35 kilometers south-east of the city of Mamuju.

No damage and injuries have been reported so far.