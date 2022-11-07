Indonesia Hopes That Putin, Zelenskyy Will Be Able to Personally Attend G20 Summit in Bali

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The government of Indonesia hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be able to personally attend the G20 summit in Bali, the secretary of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ceti Utama, said on Monday.

"We want the leaders of all nations which were invited to the G20 summit, to attend it personally. This includes Russia and China. I hope that the president of these countries will want to come to Bali," the secretary said at a press conference, as quoted by the national news agency Antara.

However, Utama did not mention who will be present at the G20 summit, when asked whether Putin and Zelenskyy would attend the meeting, according to the report.

On November 3, the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia confirmed only 17 countries' attendance at the summit, which will take place on the island of Bali on November 15-16, 2022.

Jakarta did not mention which countries had not yet confirmed their participation. Russia has not yet stated whether its leader will take part in the summit. Meanwhile, Ukraine, whose representative was invited to the meeting even though it is not a G20 member, said it would not participate in the summit if Putin were to attend.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In late September, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were incorporated into Russia following referendums held there. On October 4, Zelenskyy signed a decree formally ruling out talks with Putin.