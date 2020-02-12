Indonesia is interested in buying BT-3F and BMP-3F tanks as well as Mi-17 helicopters from Russia,the country's Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview

"There is strong interest from Indonesia also to buy two types of tanks, BT[-3F] and BMP [-3F]," the diplomat said, adding that there was great interest in the Mi-17 helicopters, too.

"There has been intensive communication between the two ministries," the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Russia's Kalashnikov and Indonesia's PT Pindad may be interested� in joint production, the ambassador said.

In addition, there has been some interest in Kalashnikov's cooperation with a private boat building company PT Lundin Industry Invest on coast guard ship production.