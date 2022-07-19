UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Invites Russia To Take Part In Project To Move Capital From Jakarta - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Indonesia has invited Russia to participate in a project to move the capital of the country from Jakarta, located on the island of Java, to Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik.

"Following the meeting of the presidents of our countries in Moscow, an agreement was reached that we will increase investment cooperation," Vorobieva said, adding that "there are good prospects in Kalimantan due to plans to move the capital of Indonesia from Java to Kalimantan. We are invited to participate and Moscow is showing interest, so hopefully this will be implemented."

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, in Moscow at the end of last month.

