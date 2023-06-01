UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Invites Russian Specialists In Green Energy - Ministerial Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Indonesia Invites Russian Specialists in Green Energy - Ministerial Adviser

Indonesia invites specialists in solar, hydro and geothermal energy from Russia and Eurasia, including for the construction of the country's new capital, Nusantara, Ego Siahrial, Special Adviser to the Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Indonesia invites specialists in solar, hydro and geothermal energy from Russia and Eurasia, including for the construction of the country's new capital, Nusantara, Ego Siahrial, Special Adviser to the Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I was informed that Russia has many opportunities in hydropower. These two areas � hydropower and solar energy � are the highest priority for Indonesia in addition to geothermal energy. However, if Russia has that too, we will welcome Russians to Indonesia and our new capital," Siahrial said.

The official believes that Russia has experience and best practices that could benefit Indonesia's ongoing energy transition.

"During my visit to Moscow, I met with several business people from Russia, some of whom are capable of producing energy from solar panels and would like to build a solar power plant in Indonesia. This is exactly what we are looking for � someone who will commit to build a plant in Indonesia with our own materials," Siahrial said.

He admitted, however, that despite Indonesia's ambition to move from fossil fuels to renewables, oil and gas still played an important role in its economy and would continue to do so for 50 years until the transition is complete.

