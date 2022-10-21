Indonesia Is Ready to Organize Meeting Between Putin, Biden Within G20 Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Jakarta is ready to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesian Ambassador in Russia Jose Antonio Morato Tavares has told Sputnik.

"Indonesia would be very happy to do that (to organize the meeting). And we have done it previously. For example, during the conflict in Cambodia, Indonesia has hosted Jakarta informal meetings for the Vietnam and Cambodia leaders who were at time in dispute. They started up with some cocktails. And the things did develop. We do not promise that this will immediately resolve something, but simply talking to one other could help the progress of discussions," the ambassador said when asked whether it would be possible to organize a meeting.

The ambassador added that the invitation to attend the summit had been extended to Putin, but the decision on whether to come in person remains with Moscow.

"President of Indonesia (Joko Widodo) has come here personally to invite Russia to participate in the summit. Russia as a member of G20 is equally important to any other member state. Moreover, Indonesia does not have a right to disinvite - we only have a prerogative right to invite additional participants as the host country," the ambassador said.