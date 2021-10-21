UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Jails Dog Meat Trader In Landmark Case

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:21 PM

Indonesia jails dog meat trader in landmark case

An Indonesian court has jailed a dog meat trader in a landmark case hailed by animal rights activists pushing for a ban on the "brutal" practice

Yogyakarta, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :An Indonesian court has jailed a dog meat trader in a landmark case hailed by animal rights activists pushing for a ban on the "brutal" practice.

A court near Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta on Monday sentenced the suspect to 10 months in jail and slapped him with a 150 million rupiah ($10,000) fine.

The man, 48, was charged under animal cruelty laws for transporting some 78 canines stuffed inside gunny sacks placed on the back of his pickup truck.

Police in May intercepted the vehicle and later discovered that 10 dogs had died due to lack of food and water, while another six later passed away, a court official said.

"This is the first-ever prosecution for such a case," Edy Sameaputty, spokesman for Kulon Progo district court, told AFP on Thursday.

The animals were bound for Solo city on Java island, where they were expected to be sold for their meat.

Dog Meat Free Indonesia, which has campaigned for years to end the widespread trade, welcomed this week's ruling.

"The verdict sends a strong message to traders who knowingly operate illegally that this trade will not be tolerated," it said in a statement.

While dogs are widely viewed as unclean and are rarely kept as pets in Indonesia their meat remains a delicacy among some groups.

Related Topics

Water Jail Fine Vehicle Died Yogyakarta Man Indonesia May Million Court

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi arrives in Kabul

FM Qureshi arrives in Kabul

6 minutes ago
 Haunted by 'yellow vests', Macron looks to defuse ..

Haunted by 'yellow vests', Macron looks to defuse fuel price anger

4 minutes ago
 Makei, Lavrov Discuss Preparations to Joint Colleg ..

Makei, Lavrov Discuss Preparations to Joint Collegium - Minsk

4 minutes ago
 Man suspected of decapitating grandfather in Franc ..

Man suspected of decapitating grandfather in France

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh won the toss, opt t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first against PNG

15 minutes ago
 Rule of law row with Poland, energy prices, migrat ..

Rule of law row with Poland, energy prices, migration to dominate EU summit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.