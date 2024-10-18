Open Menu

Indonesia, Kenya Sign Articles Of Agreement For Strengthening Climate Financing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Indonesia, Kenya sign articles of agreement for strengthening climate financing

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Indonesia and Kenya have signed the Articles of Agreement for the G20 Global Blended Finance Alliance (GBFA), aiming at supporting climate project financing and achieving sustainable development goals.

The signing took place in Jakarta on Thursday, with the attendance of Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Luhut said that Indonesia and Kenya face similar urgent challenges regarding sustainable development, climate action, and equitable growth, all of which require substantial financial support.

"By combining public, philanthropic, and private sector capital, the G20 Bali GBFA can help de-risk investments, create new markets, and unlock the trillions needed to close the financial gaps," Luhut said during his opening remarks.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to address the significant financing needs of future generations.

The GBFA is an international platform initiated by Indonesia in Bali to assist developing countries in accelerating and enhancing investment in climate action and sustainable development.

Recognized by leaders of the G20 nations, the platform has gathered over 62 projects, with commitments exceeding three billion U.S. Dollars.

Related Topics

Jakarta Alliance Indonesia Kenya Market All Cabinet Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. A ..

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

14 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

14 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

14 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

14 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

14 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

14 hours ago

More Stories From World