Indonesia, Kenya Sign Articles Of Agreement For Strengthening Climate Financing
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Indonesia and Kenya have signed the Articles of Agreement for the G20 Global Blended Finance Alliance (GBFA), aiming at supporting climate project financing and achieving sustainable development goals.
The signing took place in Jakarta on Thursday, with the attendance of Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
Luhut said that Indonesia and Kenya face similar urgent challenges regarding sustainable development, climate action, and equitable growth, all of which require substantial financial support.
"By combining public, philanthropic, and private sector capital, the G20 Bali GBFA can help de-risk investments, create new markets, and unlock the trillions needed to close the financial gaps," Luhut said during his opening remarks.
He emphasized the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to address the significant financing needs of future generations.
The GBFA is an international platform initiated by Indonesia in Bali to assist developing countries in accelerating and enhancing investment in climate action and sustainable development.
Recognized by leaders of the G20 nations, the platform has gathered over 62 projects, with commitments exceeding three billion U.S. Dollars.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From World
-
Thousands without power, mining operation disrupted after severe lightning storm hits South Australi ..12 minutes ago
-
US charges Indian official in plot to assassinate Sikh leader in New York21 minutes ago
-
47 IP fast handling centers built or under construction across China22 minutes ago
-
Kenya's Ruto nominates interior minister Kindiki as new deputy22 minutes ago
-
Nigeria rolls out new malaria vaccine22 minutes ago
-
Xi to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia32 minutes ago
-
Laos aims to enhance education standards32 minutes ago
-
Algerian university launches first Chinese language department32 minutes ago
-
Two elephants killed after collision with fuel train in Sri Lanka41 minutes ago
-
EU leaders urge new laws to speed up migrant returns1 hour ago
-
Baby dies, 65 rescued after migrant boat sinks off France1 hour ago
-
One Direction members 'devastated' by Liam Payne's death2 hours ago