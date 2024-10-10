Indonesia kicks off trade expo to promote export

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Indonesia has kicked off an export trade exhibition in Tangerang regency, Banten province, aiming to promote domestic products to the international market.

The event opened on Oct. 9 and will run through Oct. 12.

"Indonesia, a country with a large population, must protect the domestic market and be able to expand our local products to the global market," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the opening ceremony.

"I hope this expo can be utilized to encourage our export growth, improve the quality and competitiveness of Indonesia's products, and expand our reach of the global market," he said.

According to the event's official website, the event is more about business-to-business (B2B) exhibition that gathers major business players.