UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Landslide Kills 11, Dozens Missing: Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Indonesia landslide kills 11, dozens missing: officials

Eleven people were killed and dozens were missing after torrential rains and landslides battered one of Indonesia's outermost islands on Monday, the country's disaster agency said.

Jakarta, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Eleven people were killed and dozens were missing after torrential rains and landslides battered one of Indonesia's outermost islands on Monday, the country's disaster agency said.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson Abdul Muhari said on Kompas tv that, according to the latest information from local officials on the Riau Islands, "11 body bags had been filled" and "50 people are estimated missing".

Pictures provided by the agency showed mud and debris from the landslides had flattened and fully covered the houses that were near the edge of a cliff on Serasan island, between Borneo and mainland Malaysia.

Parts of torn metal roofs were visible.

Riau Islands Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson Junainah added that the communication network in the affected area was cut off, making it hard to get the latest information.

"The weather is unpredictable. The wind is strong and the waves are currently high," said the official, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Muhari added that access to the far-flung island would also be hard for rescue officials.

"Normally it take five hours by fast boat," he said. "Tomorrow the National Disaster Mitigation Agency will deploy a helicopter to speed up the logistics delivery process".

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, aggravated in some places by deforestation, and prolonged torrential rain has caused flooding in different areas of the archipelago nation.

Floods in Banjar district, in the Indonesian part of Borneo, has inundated more than 17,000 houses and disrupted lives for a month.

Neighbouring Malaysia also suffered torrential rains provoking vast floods. At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 were evacuated last week.

Related Topics

Weather Died Indonesia Malaysia National University TV From Rains

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first ..

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first Karachi Kings

14 minutes ago
 French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Re ..

French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Retailers to Lower Food Prices U ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Prosecutor General's Office Declares Transp ..

Russia Prosecutor General's Office Declares Transparency International Undesirab ..

3 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Qavi Khan

CM condoles death of Qavi Khan

3 minutes ago
 Two hospitals allocated for PMDC employees

Two hospitals allocated for PMDC employees

3 minutes ago
 1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Cou ..

1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Council project

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.