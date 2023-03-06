UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Landslide Kills 15, Dozens Feared Missing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

At least 15 people were killed and dozens are feared missing after torrential rains and landslides battered one of Indonesia's outermost islands bordering the South China Sea, disaster officials said Monday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and dozens are feared missing after torrential rains and landslides battered one of Indonesia's outermost islands bordering the South China Sea, disaster officials said Monday.

Pictures provided by the national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) showed mud and debris from the landslides had inundated houses near a cliff on the remote Serasan island.

Bits of metal torn off roofs and fallen trees were visible.

The remoteness of the village where the landslide struck in the Natuna region of Riau province, combined with poor weather and downed communication lines, complicated rescue efforts, according to officials.

"We've been updated that 50 people were missing, 15 dead people were evacuated," Natuna Search and Rescue Agency's head Abdul Rahman told AFP, revising an earlier toll.

Riau Islands Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson Junainah added that with the communication network in the affected area -- between Borneo island and peninsular Malaysia -- cut off, it was hard to get the latest information.

"The weather is unpredictable. The wind is strong and the waves are currently high," said the official, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

-Difficult to access - A 60-person search and rescue team departed for the disaster-hit area from Penagi port in Natuna Island in the afternoon, BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Monday evening.

Muhari predicted that access to the far-flung island would be difficult.

"Normally it takes five hours by fast boat," he said.

"Tomorrow, the national disaster mitigation agency will deploy a helicopter to speed up the logistics delivery process," he told local television channel Kompas tv.

A main road in the village was also cut off because of the landslides, further hampering the evacuation process.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, aggravated in some places by deforestation, and prolonged torrential rain has caused flooding in different areas of the archipelago nation.

Experts say the country's weather-related disasters are likely being made worse by climate change.

Floods further south in Banjar district, in the Indonesian part of Borneo, have inundated more than 17,000 houses and disrupted lives for a month.

Neighbouring Malaysia has also been hit with torrential rains and vast floods. At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 were evacuated last week in several states of the country.

In 2020, Indonesia's capital Jakarta and nearby cities saw some of their deadliest floods in years after downpours triggered landslides.

At least 67 people died in that disaster.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Poor China Road Died Jakarta Indonesia Malaysia 2020 National University TV From Rains

Recent Stories

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

3 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens S ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens Spring Flower, Landscape exhib ..

3 minutes ago
 National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

48 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials su ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials summoned for KP election date

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.