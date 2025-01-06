Open Menu

Indonesia Launches Ambitious Free-meal Programme To Combat Stunting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Indonesia launched an ambitious $4.3 billion free-meal programme on Monday to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo has pledged to provide nutritious meals free to tens of millions of schoolchildren and pregnant women, saying it would improve their quality of life and boost economic growth.

"This is historic for Indonesia for the first time conducting a nationwide nutrition programme for toddlers, students, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers," presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi said late on Sunday.

At least 190 kitchens run by third-party catering services opened nationwide, including some run by military bases, and were busy preparing meals from midnight before distributing them to schoolchildren and pregnant women.

Second-grader Khalifa Eldrian beamed after finishing his free lunch of rice, chicken, vegetables, and a banana at an elementary school in East Jakarta.

"I'm happy because the food was delicious.

.. I can concentrate more when studying," he told AFP.

The government has allocated 10,000 rupiahs (62 US cents) per meal and has a budget of 71 trillion rupiahs ($4.3 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year. It is set to deliver meals to almost 83 million people by 2029.

Stunting affects 21.5 percent of children in the archipelago of some 282 million people. The Southeast Asian nation aims to reduce the rate to five percent by 2045.

Staff in a kitchen in Bogor, West Java, had worked tirelessly since just after midnight.

"We serve different menus every day, it has to be different so children won't get bored," staff member Ayu Pertiwi told AFP.

Ayu said they were able to serve fairly nutritious meals such as eggs and fish even with the limited budget, although meat would likely only be served twice a month.

"We can still create various menus, but the options are limited. For us, the most important thing is the meal is nutritious," she said.

