Indonesia Launches Sovereign Wealth Fund Aiming To Hold $900 Bn In Assets
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto launched a new sovereign wealth fund on Monday that aims to oversee more than $900 billion in assets as he looks to turbo-charge growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Prabowo signed a document at the presidential palace in Jakarta inaugurating the new fund, known as Daya Anagata Nusantara or Danantara, which is modelled on Singapore's investment arm Temasek.
"I, as the president of the Republic of Indonesia, sign... the government decree... about the organisation and governance of the Investment Management Body, Daya Anagata Nusantara," he said at the palace.
The recently inaugurated leader has pledged to take annual growth from five to eight percent, ordering widespread government cuts to fund his big-ticket campaign pledges, which last week sparked the first protests of his rule.
