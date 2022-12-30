Indonesia Lifts All COVID-19-Related Restrictions on Public Activities - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday announced the ending of all restrictions on public activities previously introduced in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been under control in the past few months and as of December 27 (Tuesday), 1.

7 cases per 1 million citizens registered daily," Widodo said during a live stream, broadcast by his office, adding that the authorities decided to lift all restrictions on public activities.

Indonesia declared COVID-19 a national disaster on April 13, 2020 and introduced a number of social restrictions, including mandatory quarantine for arrivals from abroad. In total, over 6.7 million people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Indonesia and 160,583 have died.