UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Lifts All COVID-19-Related Restrictions On Public Activities - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Indonesia Lifts All COVID-19-Related Restrictions on Public Activities - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday announced the ending of all restrictions on public activities previously introduced in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been under control in the past few months and as of December 27 (Tuesday), 1.

7 cases per 1 million citizens registered daily," Widodo said during a live stream, broadcast by his office, adding that the authorities decided to lift all restrictions on public activities.

Indonesia declared COVID-19 a national disaster on April 13, 2020 and introduced a number of social restrictions, including mandatory quarantine for arrivals from abroad. In total, over 6.7 million people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Indonesia and 160,583 have died.

Related Topics

Died Indonesia Joko Widodo April December 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

2 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

2 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

3 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.