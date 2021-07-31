Indonesia is looking forward to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Jose Tavares, Indonesian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik, adding that the visit is likely to boost bilateral relations

Putin's visit to Indonesia was discussed earlier in July by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta.

"We are looking forward to the visit of President Putin once the pandemic subsides. It will be a great opportunity to further enhance the bilateral relations of these two friendly countries, Russia and Indonesia," Tavares said.

He added that the Russian leader's visit is long overdue.

The visit was initially planned for 2020 to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Indonesia, but did not take place due to the pandemic.