Indonesia Looking Into Meeting Between ASEAN Leaders, Myanmar Military Leader - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Indonesia, as the current chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is considering the possibility of holding a special meeting between heads of member states and Myanmar's leader, Min Aung Hlaing, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing an ASEAN diplomatic source

"There is a possibility of a special meeting between ASEAN leaders and Min Aung Hlaing," the ASEAN diplomatic source told the news outlet.

The date and venue of the meeting are yet to be decided, but Indonesia plans to host regional summits in May and September, the source added.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo intends to visit Myanmar in the near future, as part of efforts to share its experience in transitioning from military rule to democratic government, another diplomatic source told the news agency.

In February 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with more than 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced. Since then, the humanitarian situation in the country has been deteriorating, with millions of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Following the coup, ASEAN banned Myanmar's military authorities from its summits to force them to abide by a peace plan known as the Five-Point Consensus, which seeks to resolve ongoing internal conflicts.

