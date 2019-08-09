Indonesia, Malaysia leaders meet in Putrajaya

Indonesia's president held a bilateral meeting with the Malaysian prime minister to discuss the issues of Indonesian migrant workers as well as border cooperation and the two countries' palm oil exports

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Indonesia's president held a bilateral meeting with the Malaysian prime minister to discuss the issues of Indonesian migrant workers as well as border cooperation and the two countries' palm oil exports.

President Joko Widodo and premier Mahathir Mohamad also discussed bilateral, regional and international issues during the two-day visit to the western city fo Putrajaya, Malaysia, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said.

It added that this was Jokowi's first trip abroad since being re-elected as president in April this year.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the visit was expected to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jakarta is Kuala Lumpur's 9th largest trading partner globally and 3rd largest trading partner among ASEAN member states after Singapore and Thailand, According to the Malaysian ministry.

In 2018, total trade between the two countries was recorded at RM72.02 billion ($17.85 billion), an increase of 7.4% in compare with RM71.51 billion ($16.62 billion) in 2017.