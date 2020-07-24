MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Indonesia may have the world's highest COVID-19 child mortality rate as more than 300 children below the age of six are believed to have died after contracting the disease, the chairman of the Indonesian Pediatric Society, Aman Bhakti Pulungan, said.

"As the pandemic is not yet over, Indonesia will likely have the highest rate of child deaths from Covid-19 in the world," Pulungan said, as quoted by the Straits Times newspaper.

So far, the society has confirmed 51 child deaths out of 2,712 cases since March 17.

A further 290 children suspected of carrying the disease have also died, out of 7,633 probable cases, the newspaper said.

The high number of deaths among children in Indonesia has been blamed on malnutrition and poor health care facilities, according to the newspaper.

Since the start of the outbreak, 95,418 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Indonesia, resulting in the deaths of 4,665 people. On Friday, the country's Ministry of Health announced that 1,761 new positive tests were registered over the preceding 24 hours.